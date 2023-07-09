Is My 600-Lb Life Star Steven Assanti Still Married To His Wife, Stephanie? Here's Their Story

While it appeared that licensed massage therapist Stephanie Sanger was all about her relationship with TLC villain Steven Assanti, some fans were skeptical. When news broke that Assanti had found love, many believed he was being catfished by an online impersonator. Others thought Sanger might be using him for her personal gain. According to the mother and wife, neither of these claims were true.

During a June 2018 interview with Starcasm, Sanger says she was instantly attracted to Assanti despite his antics and was not in the least bit phased by him being on television.

"I was trying to find him because the moment I saw him on TV, I thought he was a beautiful person. And I wanted to know him not because of TV [but] because I knew he was my soulmate. I felt it, and I just had to find him," she explained to the outlet. As far as the rumors were concerned, Sanger revealed that neither she nor Assanti paid much attention to them. In fact, they found the inaccurate speculation humorous.