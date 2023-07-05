The Royal Family's Best Wimbledon Looks Ever
In the world of tennis, few events rival Wimbledon. The oldest tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon is seen as the most exclusive and prestigious tennis championship, with wins capable of solidifying an athlete's standing.
As it is rooted in history, it's not surprising to learn that Wimbledon has a set of rules players must adhere to. Not only does the event take place in the same location, but those taking part are required to sport ensembles of white — yes, white, even though they're sweating in the hot sun and surely getting dirty in the process. Clad in white shirts, shorts or skirts, socks, shoes, and sweatbands, the athletes dress the part. The players aren't the only ones having to pay attention to their attire, though. As a hotspot for England's high society, celebrities, and athletes alike, Wimbledon regularly sees members of the royal family in their stadium box, looking perfectly styled while taking in the sights.
Princess Catherine and Prince William are two fixtures commonly seen at Wimbledon matches. Meghan Markle is also a tennis fan and even attended Wimbledon before she was married to Prince Harry. For every Wimbledon appearance, the royals have struck the perfect balance between daytime casual and royal outing.
Princess Catherine's retro look
To say that Princess Catherine has impeccable style is a bit of an understatement. The royal is almost always the picture of sophistication, and her choice of ensemble while presenting the Men's Wimbledon Singles trophy in 2022 was no exception.
Taking center court to hand out the most prestigious award to tennis icon Novak Djokovic,Catherine looked lovely in a dark blue and white polka dot dress by designer Alessandra Rich, a favorite of hers. What really made the outfit stand out was its styling. The dress itself offered a very retro-inspired feel thanks to the bustled sleeves, the 1980s-esque shoulder pads, and the fitted waist. Featuring a delicate tie at the bust, Catherine's dress was the epitome of daytime-appropriate sophistication.
Choosing poignant accessories also suitable for a daytime event, the princess opted for a drop-down necklace paired with sapphire and diamond earrings. She paired the dress with Alessandra Rich slingback heels featuring a leather toe box, perfectly completing her vintage-inspired look. Catherine kept her auburn hair in its usual curled trusses and kept her makeup simple and minimal.
Prince William and Princess Catherine's coordinated outfits
There's nothing better than a coordinated royal moment, and Princess Catherine and Prince William got the memo in 2015. Sitting in the box on day nine of Wimbledon in 2015, the duo looked effortlessly chic, with William's tie nodding to the bold red of Catherine's dress. It was a subtle connection between them, but it made all the difference. Not only that, but the two matched in their Ray-Ban sunglasses and composure as they took in the game — is there anything more chic than that?
As they got to the stadium to watch England's own Andy Murray compete, the crowd cheered upon the royals' arrival. While William's daysuit was a typical look for him — though we have to give him credit for the tie – Catherine's look was a departure from her typical attire. Her red Cayla Long Dress from brand LK Bennett was a bold ensemble for the young duchess, and naturally, it sold out online in a matter of minutes.
William and Catherine weren't the only royals in attendance that day, however. Sophie Wessex and Prince Albert of Monaco were seated in the stands to take in the game, as was popular American wilderness star Bear Grylls, who sat just behind William and Catherine. It was certainly a day to take in, as not only did William and Catherine give royal fashion watchers something to talk about, but the appearance as a whole made fans green with Wimbledon envy.
Meghan in sophisticated stripes
When Meghan Markle came onto the royal scene, so many people were talking about her fashion choices. Even in her early days within the firm, the Duchess of Sussex brought an effortless approach to fashion, relying on business-casual looks, designer ensembles, and chic silhouettes to do most of the talking. Wimbledon 2018 was no exception, as she descended down the stairs to the royal box to watch her pal Serena Williams battle it out on the court.
For the occasion, Meghan was joined by Princess Catherine, but many were focused on the duchess' outfit. Not only did she wear her hair up — which is a bit of deviation from royal rules — but she kept things business chic with a blue and white striped button-down shirt, white trouser pants, effortless makeup, and a trendy pair of sunglasses. Relying on designer Ralph Lauren to complete her look for the day, Meghan looked the part of the perfect Wimbledon spectator. Topping off the daytime look, Meghan chose a bold white hat, which she carried with her, and a dark blue Altuzarra bag with a dainty handle.
Princess Margaret's iconic '60s getup
While Queen Elizabeth II was the star of the royal family, it was her sister, Princess Margaret, who truly marched to the beat of her own drum. Margaret was by most accounts a royal maverick, the bolder of the two sisters and a rebel that captured the press' attention well before Princess Diana or Meghan Markle came onto the scene. Margaret was not only known for her opulent lifestyle, but for her unabashed indulgence of the finer things. From fancy vacations to luxurious fashion choices, Margaret captured attention whether she wanted it or not.
Wimbledon was certainly no exception for the princess. Her appearance in the stands in 1966 is just as iconic today as it was all those years ago. Joined by an unnamed companion while taking in the tennis tournament, Margaret was the picture of coordination, matching her pillbox hat to her ornately designed dress. Wearing a pair of sunglasses and flashy earrings, Margaret certainly did not leave her title of "princess" at home — but it was her final accessory, her long cigarette holder, that truly made for a full picture moment.
Unlike her stoic sister, Margaret loved to indulge and began smoking when she was a teenager. Famous for using a turtle shell cigarette holder, Margaret was known to smoke upwards of 60 cigarettes a day.
Meghan and Catherine united in fashion
While Wimbledon 2018 saw Meghan Markle in a gorgeous Ralph Lauren ensemble and accompanied by Princess Catherine in the stands, 2019 painted a different picture. By the following year's tennis tournament, whispers about a schism between Meghan, Catherine, Prince William, and Prince Harry had started to circulate. In an attempt to put on a united front, Catherine and Meghan once again joined each other at Wimbledon, sitting in the royal box on day 12 of the competition to watch the thrilling spectacle. Not only were royal watchers quick to pick up on the body language between them, but their outfits for the day in question did not go unnoticed.
For her part, Meghan wore a collared shirt from Givenchy and a pleated skirt from Hugo Boss. Her ensemble was chic and daytime-appropriate, and her top was certainly a nod to her prior appearance. Catherine, meanwhile, struck a more typical royal chord with her green Dolce & Gabbana dress. The two were joined by Catherine's sister, Pippa Middleton, and certainly put any differences they had aside for the photo op. Meghan and Catherine — as well as their husbands — have not seen eye to eye for years, with Wimbledon 2019 marking one of the last times the two royal ladies got together and shared a smile.
Catherine took the court in uniform
It seems like there isn't anything Princess Catherine can't do, with tennis being just one of her many skills. Ahead of Wimbledon 2023, Catherine joined tennis champion Roger Federer on the court to learn from the best, standing in as an honorary ball girl and looking stylish while doing so. The duo met up with an actual ball boy and girl who were practicing their important roles before the championship went underway. Her hair tied up in a ponytail and rocking a pair of sneakers, the princess brought her sporty side to the get-together while also wearing a white pleated skirt, white top, and white tennis jacket with green and purple detailing.
Catherine might have to learn the rules a little bit more, however, before she can truly stand in as a ball girl at Wimbledon. While getting the lay of the land, Catherine reached out and grabbed a tennis ball mid-air, which is technically not allowed by Wimbledon standards. Once pointed out to her by Federer, Catherine retorted, "Oh, yeah, are you allowed to do that?" The actual ball girl who is responsible for gathering the tennis leftovers responded, "You're not meant to catch it. You're meant to let it bounce and then get it, but good catch."
Princess Anne mixed bold patterns
Princess Anne was once the royal family's fashion "it" girl. Not only has she always been incredibly stunning, but Anne played with her fashion sense as a young woman in a way that was fresh, exciting, and very on-trend. From her canary yellow suit dress to the bold mix of patterns, Anne always kept royal fashion watchers on their toes, and her Wimbledon appearance in 1969 was no exception.
Taking to the center court, Anne presented tennis player Ann Jones the trophy for the Women's Singles Final at the Wimbledon Championships. Making the triumph even more appealing to the royal, Jones was also English — a win-win. Jones had just defeated American favorite Billie Jean King. At just 18 years old, Anne handed over the trophy and engaged Jones in conversation, looking incredibly stylish while doing so.
For the occasion, Anne indulged in her unusual yet incredibly fashionable feat of pattern mixing, choosing a bold dress coat with grid pattern detailing and a hat adorned with a polka-dot scarf. She kept her jewelry simple and expression stoic — the ultimate Anne move.
Prince William and Princess Catherine's bold blues
It's not unusual to see Prince William in a suit, but his look at Wimbledon 2014 was one for the history books. He looked dapper in dark blue, choosing a tie of a lighter hue to pop against the white of his shirt. The prince's watch was on display and he was joined by Princess Catherine, who coordinated her own look alongside his, also wearing shades of blue and green. But it was the expression on William's face — and Catherine's too, meanwhile — that really had royal watchers talking.
The two were taking in the tennis scene as they watched Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer battle it out on center court during the Men's Singles Final. In one of the most riveting games of the championship, William and Catherine cheered on British native Federer Their expressions ranged from supportive to dismayed to enthusiastic, which — as many royal watchers know — is a rarity among firm members. Sadly, Federer lost his set against Djokovic, but William and Catherine were there in his corner to offer their words of congratulations and encouragement.
"I was unbelievably sad at that moment just when I left the court, so it was a difficult moment for I think the three of us," Federer said of meeting up with William and Catherine after the match. "But they were very sweet to comfort me and wish me well."
Meghan stunned in Ralph Lauren
It might come as a surprise to some, but Meghan Markle was already familiar with Wimbledon before she married Prince Harry. Two years before she and Harry tied the knot, she traveled to London to watch the games. Meghan looked beautiful while taking her seat on day 8 of the tennis championships. At the time, Meghan was enjoying success as an actress thanks to her leading role in "Suits," which was filming in Canada. As she was a staple on the red carpet scene, she had garnered attention from designer Ralph Lauren, who invited her to Wimbledon that year as the label's guest.
Meghan looked great in black Ralph Lauren dress that featured a wrap-around silhouette. She kept her hair down, her makeup classic, and wore a pair of gold studs. Speaking to her ability to get along with Harry so well at the onset of their relationship, a source spoke with E! News and hinted at their Wimbledon connection: "Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily. So when Harry told [friend Violet von Westenholz] he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him."
Catherine's hair flip was almost as iconic as her yellow ensemble
Princess Catherine has had a number of iconic moments throughout her time on the royal scene, but few rival the hair flip that was captured on camera during Wimbledon 2022. Watching the championships unfold during the Women's Singles Final, Catherine looked stunning in bright yellow, letting her hair flip to the talking as she sat in the royal box.
Yellow hasn't always been in Catherine's color repertoire, but it should be. The asymmetrical dress in question is a Roksanda design, with fabric gathered to one shoulder. As she was mostly in the sun, Catherine accompanied her look with a pair of sunglasses and a straw sunhat, though she was only seen wearing it during the Men's Doubles Final. We're not entirely sure how she did it, but Catherine did survive the entire day in pumps.
She chose a pair of white heels and eventually made her way down to the court to give the Women's Singles trophy to winner Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. No matter what color Catherine wears or what it might symbolize, we're convinced that yellow should be in her day-to-day styling no matter the occasion.
Queen Elizabeth looked radiant in Tiffany blue
Queen Elizabeth II was not a regular at Wimbledon. While she made appearances earlier on in her years as monarch, she often skipped the tennis championship tournament. However, that changed in 2010 when the queen stepped out of the car on day 4 of Wimbledon, her first time attending the tennis event in over 30 years.
The queen looked lovely in electric blue — one of her signature bright colors used to stand out in the crowd. She paired her dress with a matching hat, white gloves, and her classic black handbag. She chose the perfect day to attend, too, as she witnessed Britain's own Andy Murray win the match against Jarkko Nieminen.
As part of her visit, the queen was given a tour of the Wimbledon grounds and was joined by the Duke of Kent, who was the president of the association at the time. Naturally, people lined the streets to get a glimpse of Elizabeth as she made her first Wimbledon appearance in decades, and the players themselves were granted the opportunity to meet with her. Roger Federer said of the queen, "After 33 years there is huge happiness that she should visit this year for the fans. I'm just so glad I got a chance to meet her."
Princess Catherine was the picture of perfection in baby blue
During Wimbledon 2022, the Princess of Wales took inspiration from the queen's color of choice 12 years prior, wearing a stunning blue and white polka dot dress on day 9. As it was her first appearance at Wimbledon that year, Catherine definitely needed to make a splash, and she didn't disappoint. Choosing a dress from designer Alessandra Rich, Catherine accompanied the look with a pair of drop-down pearl earrings. She kept her makeup classic and her hair straight — a departure from her usual bouncy curls. She topped off the look with a white bag from Mulberry and a pair of white heels, matching the polka dot details of the dress.
What made Catherine's sartorial choice that much better, though, was the fact that she had worn the dress before. She stepped out in the ensemble during the queen's jubilee weeks prior, bringing an air of relatability — and daytime-appropriate fashion — to the table. Pinned to Catherine's re-worn dress was a purple and green ribbon, gifted to her that year for being a high-ranking member and patron of the England Lawn Tennis club, which hosts Wimbledon annually.
Catherine certainly deserves the ribbon she proudly wears, as she only missed one Wimbledon event in 2013 when she was pregnant with her first child, Prince George, and advised by her doctor to avoid attending. Speaking about the experience in the 2017 "Our Wimbledon" documentary, Catherine said, "I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying 'sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations.'"