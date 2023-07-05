The Royal Family's Best Wimbledon Looks Ever

In the world of tennis, few events rival Wimbledon. The oldest tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon is seen as the most exclusive and prestigious tennis championship, with wins capable of solidifying an athlete's standing.

As it is rooted in history, it's not surprising to learn that Wimbledon has a set of rules players must adhere to. Not only does the event take place in the same location, but those taking part are required to sport ensembles of white — yes, white, even though they're sweating in the hot sun and surely getting dirty in the process. Clad in white shirts, shorts or skirts, socks, shoes, and sweatbands, the athletes dress the part. The players aren't the only ones having to pay attention to their attire, though. As a hotspot for England's high society, celebrities, and athletes alike, Wimbledon regularly sees members of the royal family in their stadium box, looking perfectly styled while taking in the sights.

Princess Catherine and Prince William are two fixtures commonly seen at Wimbledon matches. Meghan Markle is also a tennis fan and even attended Wimbledon before she was married to Prince Harry. For every Wimbledon appearance, the royals have struck the perfect balance between daytime casual and royal outing.