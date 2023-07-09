Princess Margaret Once Got Too Close For Comfort With Brian Cox

Princess Margaret was known for her cheeky and playful sense of humor, but her bold attitude sometimes went too far. She once had a very out-of-the-box encounter with "Succession" actor Brian Cox.

As part of an excerpt from his book "Putting The Rabbit in the Hat," Cox shared with the Daily Mail a very uncomfortable story about the time Princess Margaret's hand went where it shouldn't. Cox set the scene, telling readers that the story took place on his birthday in 1969 at the Royal Court, where he had just finished a performance. "I was wearing a red shirt, given to me as a present by the director Lindsay Anderson, and looked very swish as I was introduced to HRH in a corner of the room," he wrote. "'I thought you were so wonderfully hooded,' she said to me. 'I really wanted to know more about you. I didn't know who you were and, as a result, I was transfixed by you for the whole evening.'"

Cox went on to say that he thanked the princess, and the pair found themselves talking about his new shirt. The princess appeared to very much like Cox's shirt, with the actor writing that she called it "a lovely shirt" in an admiring tone. The story doesn't stop there.