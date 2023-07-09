Helena Bonham Carter Contacted Princess Margaret With A Psychic Before Her Role In The Crown

If it means it will make her performance better, Helena Bonham Carter is willing to traverse the spirit world. After she was cast to play Princess Margaret in the third season of Netflix's "The Crown," the "Harry Potter" actor knew she had to talk to the royal. Unfortunately, Margaret passed away in 2002, making a standard phone call pretty difficult.

The solution? Bonham Carter decided to ask a psychic medium for help. "My main thing when you play someone who is real, you kind of want their blessing because you have a responsibility," the actor explained at the annual Cheltenham literature festival, per The Guardian. Princess Margaret, sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II, allegedly thought Helena Bonham Carter was a pretty good casting choice.

"So I asked her: 'Are you okay with me playing you?' and she said: 'You're better than the other actress' . . . that they were thinking of," recounted the "Ocean's 8" star, adding, "That made me think maybe she is here, because that is a classic Margaret thing to say. She was really good at complimenting you and putting you down at the same time." Princess Margaret also supposedly told Bonham Carter to invest in a cigarette holder (a more elegant way to smoke) and, "Be more groomed and neater." All this advice seemed to pay off as the actor received two Golden Globe nominations for her role in Seasons 3 and 4 of "The Crown."