Young Royals Who Will Grow Up To Be King

Much of the world watched in awe and anticipation as King Charles III was coronated in May 2023 at the age of 74. Charles spent most of his life as a prince and was, ostensibly, as ready as a person could be for such a major moment, but he did not necessarily always feel that way. Per Time, a 20-something Charles once shared that he had to come to terms with his place in the line of succession. "I think it's something that dawns on you with the most ghastly, inexorable sense," he shared. "I didn't suddenly wake up in my pram one day and say 'Yippee,' you know."

Charles' mother, on the other hand, did not have as much time to prepare before she became the sovereign. Queen Elizabeth II's coronation took place when she was just 27 years old. It wasn't always a given that she would one day rule: Her father, King George VI, became king after his older brother, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne in 1936. Per Time, George wrote in his journal that he "broke down and sobbed like a child" when he learned he would be king — a role he was not prepared for.

Needless to say, becoming king is a big deal, and a number of royal institutions across the globe have young princes who are learning the ropes ready to step up to take on the duties of their families and country. Here are some of the young royals who are set to become king one day.