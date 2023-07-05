Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet Comes For Ava Phillippe's Crown As Celeb Mini-Me

Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck attended the hottest Fourth of July party alongside her dad, Ben Affleck, and his wife Jennifer Lopez. The star-studded event was held at the Hamptons home of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, according to People. As photos from the evening started surfacing online, some fans had to do a double take when they spotted Affleck and Garner's oldest daughter. The 17-year-old wore a white maxi dress, clear rimmed glasses, and her hair in two low pigtails. In some of the shots, Violet wore a face mask — but there was no mistaking who she was. It didn't take long for social media to fill up with people pointing out just how similar Violet looks to her famous mom.

Violet is just the latest celebrity kid who seems to be a clone of one of their parents. Ava Phillippe, for example, looks exactly like her mom, Reese Witherspoon, and almost always makes headlines whenever she's spotted on social media or in public. And, after seeing the latest pics of Violet at Rubin's soiree, it's clear that she's totally going to steal the celeb mini-me crown.