What To Do If Your Deodorant Is Giving You A Rash

Your deodorant can, unfortunately, betray your skin and suddenly cause an allergic reaction. Per Healthline, this can happen regardless if you use deodorant or an antiperspirant. Likewise, the publication notes that the product doesn't have to be new to you; this can occur with deodorant or antiperspirant you've been using for some time. You'll know if you're allergic if a rash forms on your armpit and the skin is red, irritated, or itchy. If the rash is severe, your skin could also blister. Although this can be highly uncomfortable, it has simple remedies.

Discontinue using the deodorant you think is causing the rash. To prevent making it worse, wear clothing that won't rub up on your armpits. As for clearing up the rash, you can use an array of products on your armpits, including Vaseline, topical Benadryl, aloe vera, calamine lotion, and hydrocortisone cream. All of these work by soothing the skin and reducing irritation.

In any case, dermatologist Nava Greenfield, M.D., told MindBodyGreen, "Allergic or irritant rashes typically take about two weeks to fully resolve." Whether you use deodorant or an antiperspirant, certain ingredients in these products are known to be allergens.