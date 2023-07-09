How Robin Roberts And Amy Robach's Friendship Really Began

The catalyst for the great friendship between Robin Roberts and Amy Robach was a mammogram test. When long-time "Good Morning America" anchor Roberts convinced her fellow anchor Robach to have her first mammogram — an X-ray examination of the breast that doctors often use to detect breast cancer — it proved to be a step in the right direction. The American Cancer Society released a document that showed men and women make up a combined number of nearly 1.9 million new cancer cases in 2021 alone. Despite cancer affecting millions of people, including the family and friends of those fighting the disease, there is still a stigma about being tested for early detection.

At first, Robach was reluctant to do the exam, citing that she was healthy and had zero family history. However, Roberts took this as a sign to urge Robach to have the mammogram. "She looked at me and she said, 'You're exactly the person who should do it. She said, 'Because did you know, Amy, that more than 80% of breast cancer survivors, patients, have no family history? You're the one who thinks you don't need the test — and I hope you don't, and you probably don't," Robach told People.