Jennifer Lopez's Peachy One-Piece Pairs Perfectly With Her Cocktail Line

Peach seems to be the color of choice this fourth of July, at least for the stunning Jennifer Lopez.

The musician and actress, who was holidaying in the Hamptons, New York with her husband Ben Affleck over the weekend, posted a series of photos of herself by the pool on Instagram. The 53-year-old looked sun-kissed and spectacular in her peachy one-piece that closely resembled one flavor from her cocktail line — the Delola Paloma Rosa Spritz.

The carousel-style post featured a selfie of Lopez in the first image, along with some wider shots and some celebratory videos that showed fireworks and partying. The "On The Floor" singer captioned it, "Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun 🤍☀️🎆."