Benefits Peppermint Oil Can Have On Your Hair

Oiling your hair can be a therapeutic exercise. This ancient ritual that has its origins in Ayurveda has found an unmistakeable place in the western world, but it can get quite confusing when you go out to purchase an oil that's best for your particular hair type and needs. There are so many options out there, each boasting its unique set of benefits.

If you enjoy the cooling effects of menthol or already know that peppermint oil helps ease headaches, you might be wondering if this miracle oil can also be used on your scalp. Turns out, the answer is a resounding yes. Especially beneficial for those with oily and/or greasy hair, peppermint oil works as an excellent stimulant on your scalp. If you're concerned about thinning hair or bald spots, this essential oil should be a part of your hair care routine. Peppermint oil is also relatively easy to wash off your hair, making it perfect for those who hate having to double-shampoo in order to get rid of greasiness after oiling your hair the day before. But, the pros of peppermint oil don't end there.