Signed, Sealed, Delivered Makes Another Special Delivery To The Hallmark Movie Lineup

"Signed, Sealed, Delivered" has been a fan favorite since it entered the Hallmark sphere in 2013 with a 10-episode series and 12 more Hallmark movies, with the last one airing in 2021.

While there have been frequent breaks between films, with a three-year gap before the most recent, audiences are always on the edge of their seats waiting for the next dead-letter mystery to be solved by Oliver, Shane, Rita, and Norman. There's a "RenewSSD" hashtag regularly used on Twitter, and you can often see posts touting the brilliance of the series, like "All the little extra attention to detail adds to the fullness of the characters, which endears us to them even more. This is what sets #SSD apart @Hallmark. Make a #RenewSSD announcement soon!" from @heartie_jan.

In the past, Lisa Hamilton Daily, executive vice president of programming for the must-watch television on Hallmark, teased we may not have seen the last of "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" movies. "I don't think we're finished with that," TVLine reported her commenting. "I'd say, 'Stand by.'" It's a good thing we did, because, finally, Hallmark has given fans confirmation that a new installment in the "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" franchise is on the horizon.