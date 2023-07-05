Signed, Sealed, Delivered Makes Another Special Delivery To The Hallmark Movie Lineup
"Signed, Sealed, Delivered" has been a fan favorite since it entered the Hallmark sphere in 2013 with a 10-episode series and 12 more Hallmark movies, with the last one airing in 2021.
While there have been frequent breaks between films, with a three-year gap before the most recent, audiences are always on the edge of their seats waiting for the next dead-letter mystery to be solved by Oliver, Shane, Rita, and Norman. There's a "RenewSSD" hashtag regularly used on Twitter, and you can often see posts touting the brilliance of the series, like "All the little extra attention to detail adds to the fullness of the characters, which endears us to them even more. This is what sets #SSD apart @Hallmark. Make a #RenewSSD announcement soon!" from @heartie_jan.
In the past, Lisa Hamilton Daily, executive vice president of programming for the must-watch television on Hallmark, teased we may not have seen the last of "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" movies. "I don't think we're finished with that," TVLine reported her commenting. "I'd say, 'Stand by.'" It's a good thing we did, because, finally, Hallmark has given fans confirmation that a new installment in the "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" franchise is on the horizon.
Hallmark's president confirms a new movie is coming
Wonya Lucas, Hallmark president and CEO, told The U.S. Sun the "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" franchise was far from being over, with plans for another movie in the works. "We're pretty excited about that," she revealed.
The fans, who call themselves POstables, are also excited, as are the stars. After Shane and Oliver finally said "I do" in the last "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" movie in 2021, "The Vows We Have Made," Shane's portrayer, actor Kristin Booth, told Media Village "Everyone who loves these movies, and works on them, doesn't want this to be the last one ... It's written in a way that could go on for years."
In April, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" star Eric Mabius, who plays Oliver, told an Australian TV show there was a new movie already in the works, which got everyone super-excited. However, the actor later back-tracked on Twitter, clarifying, "Apologies if my interview with [Today Extra] was taken out of context," he tweeted. "I was only speaking in the general about another possible movie. Repeat, there is NOTHING definitive as of right now."
While there haven't been any movie titles, plots, or production scheduled released, fans are eagerly awaiting news, and Hallmark's Lucas is well aware of their anticipation. "They send me notes, they send me pictures, every time I go to my office, they're there. So we are really listening to our fans and leaning into the fandom," Lucas told The U.S. Sun.
Fans of Signed, Sealed, Delivered are leading the charge
POstables, the enthusiastic and ardent fans of the "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" series and movies, have been avid in their quest for more of the dynamic postal group. "Any show or film survives because there's a need and a want for it," star Kristin Booth explained to Media Village. "But with this show in particular, our fans are so dedicated, so generous and so giving. They have become such a part of the show. We interact on social media, and they send the most beautiful cards and letters telling us what the show means to them. Then they continuously demand more! Our fan base is truly a gift, and they're an incredible group of people."
When fans started a petition in 2018 for more "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," Crystal Lowe, who plays Rita, observed, "I'm thrilled, but not surprised." She told Deseret News, "I'm telling you, these POstables are a force to be reckoned with."
Indeed, the POstables have influenced Hallmark's decision to carry on with the "Signed, Sealed, Delivered." President Wonya Lucas told TV Line that it's not common to have a passionate fandom like the POstables, adding, "And so we listen, we hear. There's more to come." One of those passionate fans put it best on Twitter, in response to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries asking which mystery was a 10/10. "All episodes and movies of #SignedSealedDelivered! Now, please renew," said @dcrittenden78.