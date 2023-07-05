CoCo Lee, Disney Singer, Dead At 48

International singer CoCo Lee has died at age 48 following an attempt at suicide on July 2 that led to her hospitalization in Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong, according to her family members. "Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July, 2023," her sisters Carol and Nancy Lee stated in an Instagram post. Lee is survived by her sisters, her husband, Bruce Rockowitz, and two stepdaughters, according to Reuters.

The international singer was born in Hong Kong in 1975, the youngest of three daughters. Her father had died before Lee was born, and when she was in grade school, her family moved to San Francisco. Though she made a start on her college education at the University of California, Irvine, she changed course to pursue a singing career after winning a contest and signed a recording contract with Capital Artists in Hong Kong. Her debut collection from Sony Music Entertainment, "CoCo Lee," was the best-selling album in Asia in 1996, according to Reuters, and all told, she recorded 18 studio albums.

Other notable moments from Lee's career include a performance of "A Love Before Time," the Best Original Song nominated from the movie "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," at the 2001 Oscars, according to her website. She was a voice actor for the title character in the Mandarin version of Disney's hit animated movie, "Mulan." Lee's latest single, "Tragic," was released in February 2023.

This article contains mentions of suicide. If you or someone you know needs support now, please call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.