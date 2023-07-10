Chris Evans And His Brother Scott Are Total Sibling Goals

Chris and Scott Evans may both be Hollywood professionals now, but the brothers got into a good amount of trouble when they were kids. During a November 2019 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," they shared some wild childhood memories. Scott recalled that when he was eight or nine years old, he was watching TV with a friend when Chris shoved him into a coffee table. "I cracked my head open," he told Jimmy. "And I ended up getting four stitches." The actor remembered shouting "Blood!" and Chris pleading with him, "Please don't tell."

Chris revealed on the show that when he was a senior in high school and his brother was a freshman, he made Scott cut school. "We went and did a lot of bad things," Chris lightheartedly admitted. Scott noted that he got in trouble for skipping class when they went back. That wasn't the only time Chris influenced Scott to make a bad decision, either. When Scott was around nine or 10 and had to go to the bathroom, Chris suggested that they both just go outside. "He was like, 'Why don't we just go right now, like in our pants?'" Scott said during an April 2014 appearance on the same show. Of course, after Scott already started wetting his pants, Chris laughed and said, "I didn't go."