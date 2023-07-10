Lisa Marie Presley Initially Rejected Michael Jackson's Proposal To Date

Although Lisa Marie Presley had fond memories of her marriage to Michael Jackson, she acknowledged that she also had regrets. When asked by Marie Claire in 2007 what Presley's biggest mistake was, she said it was leaving Danny Keough, the father of her two oldest children, Riley and Benjamin, for Jackson. After Jackson's death, Presley told Oprah that she had guilt for how she treated Jackson. Presley said that Jackson and her father, Elvis Presley, had too many similarities.

She noted that the two had people around them that did not have their best interests in mind. In Jackson's case, they were supplying him with drugs, which would lead to his death. Presley told Oprah, "When we were together, we were really in love, and then we had the rough patches. And I had to make a decision to walk because I saw the drugs and the doctors coming in, and they scared me. They put me right back into what I went through with my father. That ended it."

She revealed that the two continued seeing each other four years after their marriage ended, but eventually, Lisa Marie made little effort with her relationship with Jackson. Despite this, she attended his funeral and said that she wished that she would have helped him instead of distancing herself from him. When Lisa Marie died in January 2023, the Jackson estate released a statement on Instagram with their condolences to her family.