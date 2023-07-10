The Warning Melania Trump Once Gave Donald About His Behavior

Before Donald Trump even stepped foot inside the White House, his presidential campaign was marked by controversy. Much of the media craze surrounding him had to do with several outlandish and inappropriate comments that he made, particularly those directed toward women. However, of all of Trump's offensive remarks, one in particular allegedly sent his wife Melania into a fit of rage. During a 2005 interview with Access Hollywood, Trump was caught on a hot mic saying one of his most infamous lines to date. When speaking about randomly kissing women against their consent, he explicitly shared that he didn't mind violating them.

"You know, I'm automatically attracted to beautiful. I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything," he said, adding that he could 'Grab 'em by the p***y. You can do anything." According to those close to Trump and an explosive biography, the former First Lady issued him a stark warning about his behavior, telling him it could end his burgeoning political career.