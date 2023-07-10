Everything We Know About Aristotle Onassis, Jackie Kennedy's Second Husband

Jackie Kennedy is best known as the former first lady and widow of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. However, JFK wasn't her only husband, as she remarried five years after his death and has since been known as "Jackie O." Her second husband, the Greek billionaire Aristotle Onassis, was one of the richest businessmen of the 20th century.

The magnate made a fortune from his oil-shipping businesses, but also invested in hotels, casinos, real estate, and airlines throughout his life. He was married before Jackie and also had a high-profile affair with the same woman throughout both of his marriages. His business methods were pretty controversial, and the way he had amassed his net worth was even noticed by the FBI.

Despite their combined wealth, the nature of Jackie's second marriage was quite arduous. She and Onassis didn't have children together, but he did have two kids from his first marriage. Both of them passed away, and Onassis' granddaughter is the sole heir to his fortune.