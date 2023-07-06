Michelle Obama Used A Clever Parenting Tactic To Talk Sasha And Malia Out Of Tattoos

As Michelle Obama revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," "We used to threaten our kids — If you get a tattoo, we're going to get exactly the same kind and show it on TikTok or whatever." When your parents have more followers than you, it might not be worth calling their bluff. "We're going to make it so uncool," the former first lady continued, "Barack Obama is going to have a heart on his shoulder." Thankfully, she and the 44th president were a united front on this topic.

Years earlier, on NBC's "Today" show, Barack referred to it as a "family tattoo." He explained, "Our thinking is that might dissuade them from thinking that somehow that's a good way to rebel," (via Reuters). However, their views on body art have changed in the intervening time. "It shouldn't be politicized," Michelle told Clarkson. "Most kids who are wearing tattoos, piercings, they've got long nails, their value system is about individuality."

The Obamas lightening up about body art might've saved them from getting inked. Their youngest, Sasha Obama, went under the needle. She has a hot air balloon tattoo on the back of her arm. Not a bad design for a family tatt. Although Michelle and Barack aren't getting matching ones to embarrass their daughter, Clarkson called the tactic "the greatest mom tip of the day." And there are a lot more in the first lady's parenting toolbox.