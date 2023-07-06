Did Anna Kendrick And Jake Gyllenhaal Date? Here's What We Know

As is the case for most Hollywood A-listers, Jake Gyllenhaal's relationship timeline is suitably star-studded. Over the years, he's been linked to celebs like Kirsten Dunst, Natalie Portman, and (of course) Taylor Swift — he's even the inspiration behind her hit song, "All Too Well." A year after ending things with the superstar singer, Gyllenhaal was rumored to be dating another musical talent, "Pitch Perfect" star Anna Kendrick. The pair connected on the set of the 2012 police thriller, "End of Watch."

"We were shooting on tiny cameras with very little lighting and a very small crew. There was a lot of improv. It felt incredibly intimate," Kenrick told E! News in 2012, adding, "You're in character all the time because you're shooting all the time. So Jake and I would be holding hands and suddenly we'd be like, 'Oh, we're not filming.'"

Hand-holding aside, a real-life relationship was never confirmed. Gyllenhaal went on to explore connections with Sports Illustrated models Emily DiDonato and Alyssa Miller, and Anna Kendrick dated cinematographer Ben Richardson before making things official with comedian Bill Hader. Although it wasn't meant to be for Kendrick and Gyllenhaal, their on-set chemistry was undeniable, so it's no wonder that people have wondered if they were secretly involved.