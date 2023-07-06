How Dwayne Johnson Planned A Special Surprise For Adele At The Grammys

Adele is a fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Through her stunning transformation over the years, she's made this one thing clear. On an appearance on the YouTube channel NikkieTutorials, she revealed that she was a huge wrestling fan when she was young and watched Johnson in the sport and later on as he also underwent a stunning transformation from pro wrestler to actor. She also said that she found the way he painted his daughters' nails to be adorable and wished that he were her father. "I haven't got a crush or anything like that," she said on the episode. "It's just that he's amazing, he's incredible, I just want him to be my mate, want him to be my friend." When Johnson couldn't make one of Adele's shows in 2021, he sent her flowers. She was happily surprised, claiming that she "nearly fell off [her] chair" when she received the flattering gift.

Earlier this year, Adele's dream of meeting Johnson came true during the Grammys. The host this year, South African comedian Trevor Noah, gave an intro before the two met during the award ceremony. "This is one of the strangest things I found out," Noah said, according to Variety. "The person that Adele has always wanted to meet, but never has, is Dwayne Johnson . . . I found out he's a huge fan of yours, too."