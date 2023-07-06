Prince Harry's Girl Dad Moment With Lilibet Couldn't Be Cuter

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as working royals and moved across the pond to the United States, they have broken with countless royal traditions. And this week, the couple was spotted celebrating a holiday it's safe to say they would not be celebrating if they were still living in London: the uniquely-American Independence Day, which takes place on July 4th and commemorates the signing of The Declaration of Independence. That independence, of course, came at the price the Revolutionary War, which American colonists fought against their motherland: England.

Considering Meghan Markle is American-born, it makes perfect sense that she would have a tradition of attending Fourth of July celebrations, but it still stood out to see her and her British Royal husband, Prince Harry, at an Independence Day parade this past Tuesday in their California hometown of Montecito (via Hollywood Life). Two years ago, the family was also spotted at a Fourth of July parade in Wyoming. This year, the famous couple was seen with their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, smiling and taking in the festivities of their hometown parade as it passed by.