Prince Harry's Girl Dad Moment With Lilibet Couldn't Be Cuter
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as working royals and moved across the pond to the United States, they have broken with countless royal traditions. And this week, the couple was spotted celebrating a holiday it's safe to say they would not be celebrating if they were still living in London: the uniquely-American Independence Day, which takes place on July 4th and commemorates the signing of The Declaration of Independence. That independence, of course, came at the price the Revolutionary War, which American colonists fought against their motherland: England.
Considering Meghan Markle is American-born, it makes perfect sense that she would have a tradition of attending Fourth of July celebrations, but it still stood out to see her and her British Royal husband, Prince Harry, at an Independence Day parade this past Tuesday in their California hometown of Montecito (via Hollywood Life). Two years ago, the family was also spotted at a Fourth of July parade in Wyoming. This year, the famous couple was seen with their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, smiling and taking in the festivities of their hometown parade as it passed by.
Lilibet wore red, white, and blue
Princess Lilibet has rarely been seen out in public with her parents, and royal fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of Harry holding his little girl as they watched the Fourth of July parade (via Page Six). With flaming red hair just like her father's, Lilibet was dressed in a blue-and-white floral dress, white knee-high socks, and bright red shoes, representing the red, white, and blue of the American flag, her mother Meghan's homeland. Her hair was in pigtails with a black barrette.
Cradling his toddler daughter, Prince Harry wore jeans, a green t-shirt, a green baseball cap, and sunglasses. Meghan wore light blue in coordination with her daughter and was seen kneeling down to Lilibet's height and watching the parade with her before Harry picked her up, presumably for a better view. The family was accompanied by an unnamed elderly couple and a few other children, likely friends of theirs.
Harry stood shoulder-to-shoulder with other parade goers, making it clear he and his family consider themselves part of their local community as they shared a celebratory day with their neighbors.
What's next for Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan have made headlines recently for their sudden split with Spotify after initially signing a multimillion dollar deal with the streaming giant (via New York Post). Though Meghan's podcast "Archetypes" premiered at the top of its category last year, a second season will not be happening. Spotify and Archwell released a mutual statement saying the parting of ways was a mutual decision and an amicable one.
The couple is not likely in any type of dire financial straits, however, as it was also announced last week that their deal with Netflix is going strong (via Page Six). Their docuseries "Harry and Meghan" is still the platform's most-watched documentary ever, and the partnership between the streaming platform and the royal couple is set to produce and release three other upcoming shows, a docuseries about Africa, a docuseries about the Invictus Games, and also a retelling of the Dickensian classic "Great Expectations," which will be called "Bad Manners."
While release dates for these shows have not yet been given, they are absolutely coming down the pipeline, according to Netflix, which recently gave a statement on the subject. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, a spokesperson for Netflix said, "We value our partnership with Archewell Productions. 'Harry and Meghan' was Netflix's biggest documentary ever, and we'll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series 'Heart of Invictus.'"