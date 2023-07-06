All The Men Pippa Middleton Dated Before Marrying James Matthews

Pippa Middleton is the sister of one of the most important royals in the world, Princess Catherine, the future queen of England. She came into the spotlight after serving as Catherine's maid of honor at her royal wedding in 2011, and she got hitched herself in 2017 to James Matthews. Prior to that, people all over the world were interested in her dating life, wondering who she would end up with. She may not be royalty, but she's as close as it gets!

Given her well-to-do upbringing (her parents owned a previously successful party decoration business) it's hardly surprising that Middleton has moved in some impressive social circles. Both of the Middleton sisters attended a fancy £31,350 per year private school in Wiltshire before going on to study at prestigious colleges. As we well know, Catherine and Prince William's love story blossomed during those years, but it took her sister much longer to find her prince — but she wasn't opposed to kissing a few frogs in the meantime.

Middleton has had some fairly high-profile romances in the past, dating some of the biggest names in society circles before eventually settling down. From stockbrokers to Scottish heirs, the younger Middleton sister's dating history has made plenty of headlines in the past. Let's delve into the pages of Pippa Middleton's little black book.