Survey Uncovers Royal Fans' True Feelings About Prince Harry After Queen Elizabeth's Death

While his relationship with his father and brother may have deteriorated, by all accounts Prince Harry's relationship with Queen Elizabeth II was a warm and respectful one throughout her lifetime. The Duke of Sussex fondly called the monarch "my Colonel-in-Chief," per Us Weekly, and the queen reportedly enjoyed her grandson's humor and informality. Harry was probably the only family member who could have gotten away with changing her voicemail to say, "Hey, wassup? This is Liz..."

Still, the prince's actions since his exit from royal life haven't exactly endeared him to his family or the public, and the sentiment has only worsened since the September 2022 death of the queen. The months since then have brought Harry's accusation-filled memoir "Spare," the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan," and the drama surrounding the prince's attendance at King Charles III's coronation. In an exclusive YouTube poll, The List asked followers whether their opinion of Prince Harry had changed since the queen's death, and the response was, shall we say, unsurprising.