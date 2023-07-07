Meet HGTVs Michael Holmes Jr.'s Wife, Lisa Marie Holmes
If you were to hop on HGTVs Michael Holmes Jr.'s Instagram profile, you'd see beautiful and heartfelt posts dedicated to his wife, Lisa Marie Holmes. The Canadian contract/builder, who followed in his father Mike Holmes' footsteps to make a name for himself in the television industry, is clearly very much in love with his partner. So, what do we really know about Lisa Marie Holmes?
Lisa Marie is a licensed herbalist and holistic health coach. She runs L'Apothicaire Botanique, a holistic health clinic in Georgian Bay, Ontario. L'Apothicaire Botanique offers alternative health services like naturopathic medicine, acupuncture and cupping, energy healing and reiki, botanical remedies, and more. Speaking about her business venture in The Meaford Independent, Lisa Marie, who was named Business Owner of the Year during the 24th Annual Meaford Chamber of Commerce Community Awards in March 2022, described the venture as "one-stop shopping for those looking to invest in preventive medicine as well as acute and chronic care."
Lisa Marie Holmes had a dreamy wedding to Michael Holmes Jr.
Michael Holmes Jr. and Lisa Marie met in 2006, and while the couple did split briefly before getting back together in 2013, it's clear they both believe they found their forever person. They said "I do" in 2017 at a lavish wedding ceremony attended by family, friends, and several HGTV Canada stars in Ontario's Blue Mountain region.
Recalling her nuptials, Lisa Marie wrote in Make it Right: "Growing up I was never the type of girl that dreamt about her future wedding day. The only vision I ever had of the 'special day' was that I would be barefoot, it would take place outdoors, and we would be surrounded by nature (check, check, and check!)." Judging by the gorgeous photos from the fairytale event, it seems the bride got her wish.
Discussing wedding prep with her new husband, she shared that hectic work schedules meant their relationship was often long-distance, though they always prioritized as much time together as possible in the lead-up to the wedding. "After all of the juggling, long days, and late nights we did planning for this one special moment, it was totally worth it in the end," she added.
The couple welcomed their first child this year
Lisa Marie and Michael Holmes Jr. welcomed their first child, Azura Vie Holmes. Shortly after, the proud dad took to Instagram to share the news, writing: "On June 17th, at 12:34 p.m., our daughter, Azura Vie Holmes, made it safely into our arms. We had the most powerful home birth experience. A story which we will soon share. She is everything we ever dreamed of and more. We've spent the last 8 days completely consumed by her and we are so in love with our new life as parents."
Both Michael and Lisa Marie documented the pregnancy in intervals on their social media, so it's no surprise that fans are anxious to hear about the baby now that she's been born.
On June 26, Lisa Marie shared two cute photos of the three of them apparently out and about on one of the newborn's first trips outdoors. "Felt cute until the poop. Actually, still cute," she captioned the Instagram images. This new adventure for the Holmses is bound to be one of their most exciting yet.