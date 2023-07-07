Meet HGTVs Michael Holmes Jr.'s Wife, Lisa Marie Holmes

Michael Holmes Jr. and Lisa Marie met in 2006, and while the couple did split briefly before getting back together in 2013, it's clear they both believe they found their forever person. They said "I do" in 2017 at a lavish wedding ceremony attended by family, friends, and several HGTV Canada stars in Ontario's Blue Mountain region.

Recalling her nuptials, Lisa Marie wrote in Make it Right: "Growing up I was never the type of girl that dreamt about her future wedding day. The only vision I ever had of the 'special day' was that I would be barefoot, it would take place outdoors, and we would be surrounded by nature (check, check, and check!)." Judging by the gorgeous photos from the fairytale event, it seems the bride got her wish.

Discussing wedding prep with her new husband, she shared that hectic work schedules meant their relationship was often long-distance, though they always prioritized as much time together as possible in the lead-up to the wedding. "After all of the juggling, long days, and late nights we did planning for this one special moment, it was totally worth it in the end," she added.