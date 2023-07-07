Is Mike Holmes Married? What We Know About The HGTV Star's Relationship

Keeping your life (and relationship) out of the public eye when you're in the spotlight can be difficult but it would seem Canadian builder Mike Holmes has found the secret. The HGTV star, who is known for hosting "Holmes on Homes" and "Holmes Family Rescue" — the latter of which features Holmes and his two children, daughter Sherry and son Michael (he has another daughter called Amanda too) — hasn't said much about his love life but fans are curious about whether the TV personality is married or not.

His current girlfriend, Anna Zappia, whom Holmes has been dating since 2000, might be referred to as his "wife" on the celebrity contractor's social media (and there might even be secret wedding rumors), but it appears the couple isn't actually married yet. Perhaps the term is a testament to how Holmes feels about his relationship.

Zappia allegedly entered the HGTV personality's life after his divorce and business troubles, so it's safe to say he wasn't in good shape when they first met. The model reportedly remained by Holmes' side as he rebuilt his construction business and she also encouraged him to get into television when the opportunity presented itself.