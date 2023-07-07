Candace Cameron Bure Shuts Down Claims She Wanted Miss Benny Fired From Fuller House

Once again, Candace Cameron Bure, star of the Netflix sequel series "Fuller House," has found herself being accused of being exclusionary where it comes to people of the LGBTQIA+ community. This week, Miss Benny, who appeared as Casey, the first gay character on "Fuller House," posted a TikTok in which she alleged show-runners had warned her that her character might be removed from the storyline of the show because, as Miss Benny put it, "one of the Tanner sisters" was "very publicly not for the girls" (via People).

"I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show," the actress continued. Miss Benny also claimed that because she had come out as trans in June, she was warned that the fans of this unnamed "Tanner sister" might be encouraged to target or harass her. While Bure was not named directly in the video, the hashtag on the video called her out by name and read, "#candacebure."

Now, Bure has released a statement refuting the accusation.