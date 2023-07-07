Rare Moments Of PDA Witnessed Between King Charles And Camilla

Of all the royal courtships, few rival the intricate story that is Camilla, Queen Consort, and King Charles III's relationship. Having crossed paths all the way back in the 1970s, the two went their separate ways — many believing that the royal family did not approve of Camilla — and both married other people. Camilla tied the knot with Andrew Parker Bowles, seemingly solidifying her path in life, and Charles famously married Princess Diana in one of the most anticipated royal weddings to take place. Both marriages were fraught with difficulty, however, as Charles and Camilla never quelled their friendship, much less their romance. By 1986, the two had rekindled their love for one another — if it had ever gone away remains an unanswered question — and the devolvement of their individual marriages commenced.

Though Charles and Camilla's love story was masked in drama, the queen consort has seemingly won over at least some of the public in the years following her re-launch into society. Marrying in 2005, Charles and Camilla have made it clear that their focus is on the crown, and Camilla's down-to-earth personality has been seen as refreshing by many. Surprisingly, given their history, Charles and Camilla rarely show affection toward one another in public, often standing side by side and maintaining professional decorum. But there are some rare moments of PDA, and luckily they've been caught on camera.