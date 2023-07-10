Angelina Jolie's Kids Inherited A Hefty Amount Of Money From Her Mom

Three of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six kids, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, were named beneficiaries in Jolie's mother's will and they ended up with quite a bit of money as a result. After Marcheline Bertrand died in 2007, TMZ obtained court documents that revealed that she set up three separate trust funds — for each of the three Jolie-Pitt kids — with $100,000 in each one. The report indicates that Bertrand's will wasn't updated after Pax, Vivienne, and Knox joined the family, which is why they weren't included.

Jolie was very close to her mom, who died at the age of 56 following a battle with ovarian cancer. In an essay she wrote for The New York Times, the "Tomb Raider" star opened up about the tragic loss. "I lost my mother in my thirties. When I look back to that time, I can see how much her death changed me. It was not sudden, but so much shifted inside. Losing a mother's love and warm, soft embrace is like having someone rip away a protective blanket," she shared in honor of Mother's Day in 2020. This was one of the reasons that Jolie decided to make important health decisions that could ultimately change the course of her life — and allow her to spend more time with her six kids.