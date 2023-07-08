Collin And Hannah Gosselin Make New Childhood Claims About Kate (The Clip Is Heartbreaking)
Two of the sextuplets fans watched grow up on "Jon & Kate Plus 8" are opening up about the childhood trauma they allegedly suffered from their mother Kate.
In a video clip shared on Twitter promoting the premiere of VICE's new series, "Dark Side of the 2000s," Collin and Hannah Gosselin, who now live with their father Jon, revealed more heartbreaking claims about their early relationship with their mother. Hannah claims her brother was separated from herself and the other siblings, from eating meals alone to being forbidden from playing outside with the others. Collins says he was singled out as the "problem child," although argues he didn't misbehave any more than his siblings. "I don't think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not acceptable," Hannah said, backing him up.
Of course, these allegations are hard to take in, but it seems Collin has had the space to process everything — even offering up a theory about Kate.
Kate 'took out her anger' on him, Collin claims
Collin Gosselin shares his experience on the reality TV show "Jon & Kate Plus 8," growing up in the spotlight and his estranged mother.— VICE TV (@VICETV) July 7, 2023
More on the season premiere of Dark Side of the 2000's airing July 18, 9P on VICE TV. pic.twitter.com/riCUNN3Hom
During the late 2000s, "Jon & Kate Plus 8" was one of the most talked-about reality shows on TLC. Viewers loved seeing what adventures the Gosselins and their children would get into in each episode. While things seemed fine on the outside for a while, the pressure of constantly being onscreen began to weigh on the family. Cracks began to show. Amidst rumors of infidelity and unhappiness, Jon and Kate Gosselin divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.
Unfortunately for the Gosselin children, the divorce was only the beginning of the drama to come. Collin's relationship with his mother would continue on a downward spiral. Kate had Collin institutionalized twice — the first time being when he was only 12 — because of what she labeled as "special needs," according to Entertainment Tonight. She was also accused by Jon of having stolen over $100,000 from the children's trust fund bank account, InTouch Weekly reported.
Collin is still trying to process his mother's behavior towards him. "I know my mother was going through a lot of things," Collin said in the Twitter clip. "A divorce, plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through. I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on." He went on to add, with a slight shrug, "I was there. She chose me."