Collin And Hannah Gosselin Make New Childhood Claims About Kate (The Clip Is Heartbreaking)

Two of the sextuplets fans watched grow up on "Jon & Kate Plus 8" are opening up about the childhood trauma they allegedly suffered from their mother Kate.

In a video clip shared on Twitter promoting the premiere of VICE's new series, "Dark Side of the 2000s," Collin and Hannah Gosselin, who now live with their father Jon, revealed more heartbreaking claims about their early relationship with their mother. Hannah claims her brother was separated from herself and the other siblings, from eating meals alone to being forbidden from playing outside with the others. Collins says he was singled out as the "problem child," although argues he didn't misbehave any more than his siblings. "I don't think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not acceptable," Hannah said, backing him up.

Of course, these allegations are hard to take in, but it seems Collin has had the space to process everything — even offering up a theory about Kate.