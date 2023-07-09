Why Barron And Melania Trump Took Their Time Moving Into The White House

Following Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017, he moved his belongings into the White House where he would reside for the next four years. Although his wife, Melania Trump, and the couple's son, Barron Trump, were also expected to move to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue along with Donald, that didn't happen straight away — and there's a fairly simple explanation as to why. Barron was 10 years old at the time and it was the middle of the school year. Rather than disrupt his studies and force him to acclimate to a new school in January, Barron's parents felt it was best to allow him to finish out his time at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School before switching gears, according to the New York Daily News. "It's Melania who wants to stay. She doesn't want to take Barron out of school. She's concerned that he won't have the same relationship with new teachers that he has at Columbia Prep," a source told the outlet.

Although there were all kinds of rumors floating around about the Trumps when the First Lady didn't immediately take up residence with her husband, a source told TMZ that the family was "absolutely moving after the school year." It didn't take long for the White House to release a statement to clear up any misunderstandings on the matter.