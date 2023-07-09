Why Barron And Melania Trump Took Their Time Moving Into The White House
Following Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017, he moved his belongings into the White House where he would reside for the next four years. Although his wife, Melania Trump, and the couple's son, Barron Trump, were also expected to move to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue along with Donald, that didn't happen straight away — and there's a fairly simple explanation as to why. Barron was 10 years old at the time and it was the middle of the school year. Rather than disrupt his studies and force him to acclimate to a new school in January, Barron's parents felt it was best to allow him to finish out his time at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School before switching gears, according to the New York Daily News. "It's Melania who wants to stay. She doesn't want to take Barron out of school. She's concerned that he won't have the same relationship with new teachers that he has at Columbia Prep," a source told the outlet.
Although there were all kinds of rumors floating around about the Trumps when the First Lady didn't immediately take up residence with her husband, a source told TMZ that the family was "absolutely moving after the school year." It didn't take long for the White House to release a statement to clear up any misunderstandings on the matter.
Melania and Barron Trump moved into the White House 5 months after the inauguration
In an effort to set the record straight, the White House confirmed that Melania Trump and her only son would be headed to the White House a bit later than expected. "Mrs. Trump will be moving to D.C. and settling into the White House at the end of the school year, splitting her time between New York and D.C. in the meantime," read a statement, per The Hill. Sure enough, in June 2017, Melania and Barron Trump moved into their new home. The then-FLOTUS took to Twitter to share a photo from inside her new abode. "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home," she captioned the snap, which featured the Washington Monument just outside a window at the White House. Mrs. Trump also included the hashtag "#movingday."
Barron would spend the summer exploring his new home before heading to a new school in the fall. A month before Melania and Barron officially moved to D.C., The New York Times confirmed that a new school was chosen for the First Son; Barron would go on to attend a preparatory school in Potomac, Maryland. In a statement, Melania said that St. Andrew's Episcopal "is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St. Andrew's is 'to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning and service,' all of which appealed to our family," according to Bloomberg.
Barron Trump switched schools after leaving the White House
During the 2020-2021 school year, another big change came for Barron Trump. After his dad lost reelection, the then-14-year-old had to change schools once more. As the family planned to lay down roots at their home in Florida, it was announced that Barron Trump had enrolled in Oxbridge Academy located in Palm Beach. "We look forward to welcoming him into our school and community," the school's Director of Advancement Scott Siegfried said, according to People magazine.
Since departing Washington, D.C., Barron lives a life completely out of the public eye. In March 2023, a source explained to People magazine that Melania Trump is very protective of her son. "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life," a source shared. And, as far as her husband's legal issues go, Melania appears to be putting her son's well-being first. "Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues, but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother," the source shared. Donald Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, according to The New York Times. He has pled not guilty to all charges against him.