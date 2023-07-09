Everything To Know About Journalist And Political Activist, Gloria Steinem

Over the past few years, women's rights movements have seemingly gained more attention. Much of this is due to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, debates surrounding paid maternity leave, and shifts in ideas about gender as a whole. However, the fight for women's rights far predates these recent discourses. At the forefront of activism for decades has been journalist Gloria Steinem.

Steinem rose to prominence in journalism at a time when it was definitely a man's world. Women rarely got to be at the helm of hard-hitting stories during the 1950s and 1960s. During her tenure at The New York Times Sunday Magazine, Steinem wanted to work on political stories. Editors euphemistically denied her. Though the Ohio native went undercover for Show magazine to reveal the low wages of Playboy bunnies at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Club in 1963, she still struggled to gain momentum in journalism. Therefore, she began opening her own doors.