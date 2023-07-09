Hillary Clinton Wishes She Could Ask Queen Elizabeth This Insightful Question

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, Hillary Clinton praised the remarkable British monarch for her achievements during an Entertainment Weekly interview for her Apple TV+ original docuseries, "Gutsy." Hosted by Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, the show premiered in 2022, and is based on the book they co-wrote together in 2019, "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience."

"Gutsy" aimed to center the stories of powerful, inspiring women who have made an impact in their respective fields, such as rapper Megan Thee Stallion, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and feminist activist Gloria Steinem. The queen, if anything, was one gutsy woman. Her life before she was queen was still remarkable, just like she was. Among all the royal family's scandalous romances and political drama, Queen Elizabeth remained collected, a pillar of unity.

It's hard to think of a single question that you'd ask the queen, but Clinton seemed to have one on hand. Although they unfortunately never got the opportunity to interview Queen Elizabeth, Clinton revealed a desire to ask her about her own gutsiness, resilience, and courage.