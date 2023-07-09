Signs Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Marriage Wasn't Going To Last

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had one of the most famous Hollywood relationships of all time. The pair were two of the biggest stars when they started dating, and eventually married. However, there were signs throughout their relationship that hinted that their marriage may not work. The worked together on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2004, and after kicking off a friendship, they were later rumored to be romantically involved in 2005.

In 2012, Pitt and Jolie finally got engaged, and walked down the aisle in France just two years later. However, their marriage was short-lived as just two years later in 2016, Jolie shockingly filed for divorce from Pitt. The couple's split got messy with battles about their joint business ventures, custody of their children, and rumors that Pitt had allegedly gotten violent during a family flight.

Looking back at Brangelina's seemingly fairytale romance, there does appear to be signs that the relationship may have been doomed from the start, especially since Pitt was a married man at the time of their initial meeting.