Tom Hardy's Life Changed After Meeting Wife Charlotte Riley

True and everlasting love in Hollywood is quite rare, considering the long list of divorced couples that have once walked the red carpet together. But a love like that is undoubtedly possible — and once found, it can be truly life-changing. As far as life-changing experiences go, British actor Tom Hardy had his life turned around when he got together with his wife, fellow actor Charlotte Riley, who seemingly saved him from heartbreak and succumbing to his addictions.

Prior to meeting Riley, Hardy didn't have the best of luck when it came to relationships. He was previously married to Sarah Ward from 1999 to 2004. The whirlwind romance — the couple got married after knowing each other for just three weeks — only lasted for five years. While little is known about their marriage, it was said that the "Venom" star's alcohol and cocaine addiction prompted their divorce.

Riley couldn't have come at a better time. The couple first met while filming the television series "Wuthering Heights" in 2009. Hardy was a recovering addict at the time, having previously checked himself into rehab. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Riley noted that their love story didn't quite start as romantically as one would hope. "It wasn't love at first cup . . . I was a bit unnerved when he suddenly switched into the persona of Charles Bronson . . . After a few cups of tea I realized it was something he did mainly to make people laugh," she shared.