Chip Gaines Almost Married Another Woman Before Meeting Joanna

Sometimes, we're certain we've found "the one." The relationship has been steady for a while, maybe a couple of years even, and a future together feels tangible. It's a beautiful place to be. However, we may find ourselves waking up to the reality that the person we thought we would spend the rest of our lives with isn't even going to be in our lives much longer. Be it circumstances or behaviors that cause division and eventual separation, our hopes for the relationship don't always go as planned.

This happened to HGTV star Chip Gaines. However, in his case, letting go of the person he once thought was "the one" prepared him for the person who actually was, his current wife Joanna Gaines.

Chip was in a two-year relationship before he and his ex-girlfriend broke up. Prior to that, he was determined to make her his wife, although that goal wasn't always clear to him.