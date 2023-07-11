What Adam And Danielle Busby Want Their 6 Girls To Learn From OutDaughtered - Exclusive Interview

What motivated you to share your family's life on TV? What do you hope viewers will learn from it?

Adam Busby: I'm going all the way back to the beginning. It was a pretty miraculous story that we felt needed to be shared. Our family dynamics and stuff are very much different, and I feel like God has given us a story and it's good to share your story. We have a very tight-knit family, and you don't necessarily see that a lot on TV. Most of the stuff that you see on TV is centered around drama and dysfunction and stuff like that, and our life doesn't have much of that in there. It's a breath of fresh air, we believe.

I've heard that twins often have a special emotional connection and a sense for each other's feelings. Do you get any sense of anything like that with quintuplets? Do they have a special bond?

Danielle Busby: Oh, yeah. Within the quintuplets, we also have a set of identical twins within that bond. They definitely have the identical feelings and emotions. As far as the dynamics between the quints, all five of them definitely have the more sympathetic feelings of when someone is hurt. They all have that air and wonder and heart of, "Why is she crying?" or "Did she hurt herself?" They have those sympathy feelings, but the identicals in the mix are in sync with everything. Highs and lows, sads — they're the same.

Adam: You can definitely tell the difference between the identicals and the others that are fraternal amongst the quints. Even Ava and Olivia ... Whenever the other quints are in each other's space or we're watching TV or watching a movie or whatever, kids are kids, and sometimes one kid will crowd the other, get on top of the other, and the identical twins never push back.

Danielle: They always sit on top of twins.

Adam: They're always on top of each other. They don't care if the other one's touching them. It's weird. It's so different.

Danielle: It's cute, though.