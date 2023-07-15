Why HGTV's Christina Hall Paused Posting Her Son Online

Everyone on social media seems to have an opinion, especially when it comes to parenting styles. Some offer advice from a well-intentioned place, sharing their own experiences, while others may offer judgment despite having never been a parent before. And then there's every comment from people whose words fall somewhere in between that mix. Regardless, it can be exhausting sorting through it all and even take a toll on your emotional health.

HGTV star Christina Hall is all too familiar with unwarranted advice and endless comments critiquing her parenting style on her social media pages. Because of this, she decided to pause posting her youngest son Hudson online altogether. "Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it," she wrote on Instagram Stories last November, according to E! News. "Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screenshot and picked apart. So that is why I am choosing not to post Hudson."

But what specifically happened for Hall to decide not to post her son online anymore? Read on to find out more.