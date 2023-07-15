George Clooney And Matt Damon Are BFF Goals

Hollywood BFFs make us believe in friendships. You'd think in a world filled with glitz and glamor, celebrities might struggle to have meaningful friendships with others in the business, but star friendship duos like Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler, Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts, and Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah have us believing otherwise.

Yet another duo topping the BFF goals list is George Clooney and Matt Damon. Often prone to pranking each other on set, the two actors have had a long-standing friendship that goes beyond awards and celebrity status. Damon, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, shared that the first movie he ever worked on with Clooney was "Ocean's Eleven" in 2001, but the pair met in 1999. "When I met him, he was just coming off 'ER'; he was known as this massive TV star. People didn't understand how talented he was; they just thought he was this really handsome, matinee-idol TV star," shared Damon.

Since then, their relationship has traversed the length of more jobs together, marriages, and children. In fact, Clooney and his wife Amal (who have twins Ella and Alexander together) have been spotted hanging out with Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso (who have four daughters — Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella — together) on a number of occasions.