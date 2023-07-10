Why HGTV's Property Brothers Were Sued

With over 10 shows, "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are known for being some of the biggest names on the HGTV channel. However, while shows like "Property Brothers: Forever Home" and "Brother vs. Brother" present a wholesome, competent image of the twin brothers and their work, the behind-the-scenes reality may not be as picturesque as it appears on the screen.

At least, that's what a 2021 lawsuit issued against the Property Brothers production firm and a Nevada construction company alleges. Paul and Mindy King, who appeared in season 14 episode 7 of "Property Brothers," were extremely disappointed with the work they received through the HGTV show, ultimately taking legal action to receive reparations.

While Drew and Jonathan Scott were not personally named in the lawsuit, the case is inextricably linked to the brothers through the show and production company. While court records indicate that the case is still open, here is everything to know about why the Property Brothers production company is being sued.