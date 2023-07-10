One Life To Live And Y&R Soap Vet Andrea Evans Dead At 66

Soap opera fans everywhere, along with the entertainment world, are in mourning today, as daytime TV legend Andrea Evans has tragically died, according to Deadline. Evans was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy, and she graced the screen on the most famous soap operas. The world was first introduced to Evans' talent in the 1970s when she played Tina Lord on "One Life to Live." She later famously portrayed Patty Williams on "The Young and the Restless," Tawny Moore on "The Bold and the Beautiful," and Rebecca Hotchkiss on "Passions."

These credits, among many others, prove Evans was nothing short of daytime TV royalty, which made her death all the more shocking to fans. She died on Sunday, July 9 at only 66 years old after a battle with cancer. Evans was known for her tough, bad girl roles, but the social media posts and outpouring of support in the wake of the heartbreaking news prove she was just as loved off-screen as she was on. She's survived by her husband, Steve Rodriguez, and her daughter Kylie.