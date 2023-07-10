One Life To Live And Y&R Soap Vet Andrea Evans Dead At 66
Soap opera fans everywhere, along with the entertainment world, are in mourning today, as daytime TV legend Andrea Evans has tragically died, according to Deadline. Evans was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy, and she graced the screen on the most famous soap operas. The world was first introduced to Evans' talent in the 1970s when she played Tina Lord on "One Life to Live." She later famously portrayed Patty Williams on "The Young and the Restless," Tawny Moore on "The Bold and the Beautiful," and Rebecca Hotchkiss on "Passions."
These credits, among many others, prove Evans was nothing short of daytime TV royalty, which made her death all the more shocking to fans. She died on Sunday, July 9 at only 66 years old after a battle with cancer. Evans was known for her tough, bad girl roles, but the social media posts and outpouring of support in the wake of the heartbreaking news prove she was just as loved off-screen as she was on. She's survived by her husband, Steve Rodriguez, and her daughter Kylie.
Andrea Evans' impressive One Life To Live
Casting director Don Carroll made the announcement that the entertainment world lost a major powerhouse over the weekend of July 9. While Andrea Evans became known for her Daytime Emmy-nominated work on television's most classic soap operas, she started out in a very different genre: she was an extra in the 1978 horror film "The Fury." Her performance in the mini-series "The Awakening Land" landed her a role on "One Life to Live," where she became a fan-favorite. She left to join the cast of "The Young and the Restless" in 1983 before returning to her old stomping ground at "One Life to Live" in 1985. Three years later, she scored her first Daytime Emmy nod.
Two years after receiving her Emmy nomination, Evans left the cast of "One Life to Live" and Hollywood after a terrifying encounter with a stalker encouraged her to take a break from the public eye for nearly a decade. She made a very welcome return to "One Life" in 2008 and received another Daytime Emmy nomination for the web series "DeVanity" in 2015. At the time of her death, Evans had just finished penning her memoir, "My One Life To Live," which is certain to be a comfort and joy to read for her many fans and those who knew her upon its posthumous release.