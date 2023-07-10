Everything We Know About Adam Sandler's Wife, Jackie
For years, Adam Sandler, an New York University grad, has been one of Hollywood's favorite funny men. He has captured the hearts of fans in films such as "Happy Gilmore," "Bulletproof," and "Waterboy." However, it was his starring role as a law student turned foster father that netted him his biggest accolade to date: his wife.
After meeting on a movie set, Adam and Jackie Titone Sandler hit it off immediately. In a touching Instagram post from June 2022 commemorating their 20th wedding anniversary, Adam shared a love at first encounter that has kept their love thriving. The caption read in part: "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you, and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day."
Though Jackie may be the lesser-known of the Sandler couple, she has enjoyed her own success independent of her husband. Starting her career as a model, she quickly merged into the acting lane with a debut role in "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" as Sally. Since then, she has become a consistent part-time actor, working alongside Adam on several projects. However, their marriage seems to be the most important of all.
Jackie and Adam Sandler met on the Big Daddy set
Jackie Titone Sandler did such a swell performance in "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" that she was cast in "Big Daddy." Though she had a small part as a waitress, she caught the eye of her now-husband, star Adam Sandler while on set in 1999. He was portraying the role of Sonny Koufax in the heartwarming comedy. It was from there that the romance blossomed.
In 2002, Sandler popped the question to Jackie after an afternoon of playing basketball to calm his nerves before proposing. The couple wed the following year in a star-studded ceremony at Dick Clark's Malibu mansion. From there, the happy couple enjoyed the newlywed life before welcoming their first daughter in 2006, a daughter Sadie, followed by their second bundle of joy in 2008, another baby girl whom they named Sunny.
While Adam is a doting husband these days, in an AARP October/November 2022 cover story, he admitted that he was not always good at relationships. However, what makes his union with Jackie much different is the amount of time they dedicate to one another. "We try to make each other laugh, try to listen, try to include each other, try to support each other. We try our best, that's all," he told the publication.
Jackie encouraged her husband to take on his praised role in Uncut Gems
Adam Sandler, who was once roommates with Judd Apatow, has been widely known for his comedic movies such as "Grown Ups" and "Just Go With It." However, his critically acclaimed performance in the crime thriller "Uncut Gems" showcased his diversity. While many may have been surprised by such a serious gig, Adam says it was Jackie who pushed him to take on this groundbreaking portrayal of high-stakes betting jeweler Howard Ratner.
During his speech at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala, Adam praised his longtime partner for giving him the confidence to execute such a part. "My bada** wife, she gave me the balls to take the part. I was scared, and she said, ”Go f***ing do that' and 'You can do that sh**,' and we rehearsed together all the time," he told the audience as he was being honored at the ceremony (via People).
Adam has made room for his biggest supporter, ensuring that Jackie has locked in small cameos throughout the years in several of his movies, including "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry," where she portrayed a teacher, and "That's My Boy," where she shares a hilarious scene with Sandler as a massage therapist attempting to service his character, Donny. It's safe to say that Adam and Jackie have done a stellar job of balancing love and career after a glorious 24 years together.