Everything We Know About Adam Sandler's Wife, Jackie

For years, Adam Sandler, an New York University grad, has been one of Hollywood's favorite funny men. He has captured the hearts of fans in films such as "Happy Gilmore," "Bulletproof," and "Waterboy." However, it was his starring role as a law student turned foster father that netted him his biggest accolade to date: his wife.

After meeting on a movie set, Adam and Jackie Titone Sandler hit it off immediately. In a touching Instagram post from June 2022 commemorating their 20th wedding anniversary, Adam shared a love at first encounter that has kept their love thriving. The caption read in part: "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you, and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day."

Though Jackie may be the lesser-known of the Sandler couple, she has enjoyed her own success independent of her husband. Starting her career as a model, she quickly merged into the acting lane with a debut role in "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" as Sally. Since then, she has become a consistent part-time actor, working alongside Adam on several projects. However, their marriage seems to be the most important of all.