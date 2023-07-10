The Magnolia Network's Name Is A Touching Callback To Chip And Joanna Gaines' Budding Romance

Fan favorite HGTV duo Chip and Joanna Gaines have created an empire in the world of home renovation and décor. They were the hosts and stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper." One of the aspects of the show that made it stand out to fans was the fact that Chip and Joanna were married in real life. This comedically showed through in the couple's on-camera dynamic, making them all the more lovable as they worked together to transform homes.

Since walking away from "Fixer Upper," the Waco-based couple have launched Magnolia Network, which includes original television series like "The Cabin Chronicles" and "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines." Their Magnolia company also sells home goods, large and small. The name of their network relates to a romantic gesture made by Chip early on in their relationship. On the series finale of "Fixer Upper," Chip revealed that he gave a magnolia flower to Joanna on one of their first dates.