Are Elton John And David Furnish Still Married? What We Know About Their Relationship

When the couple met in the early '90s, same-sex marriage was still illegal in the United Kingdom. That did not stop them from openly expressing their love for one another. In March 2005, the "Rocketman" finally proposed to his longtime lover. Despite same-sex weddings not being legal in the U.K., civil partnerships for gay couples had newly been implemented. Then, on December 21, 2005, Elton John and documentarian David Furnish became the first gay couple in the U.K. to legalize their relationship with a civil partnership, though it wasn't the last time they'd walk down the aisle.

By 2014, the U.K. justice system had ruled in favor of same-sex marriage. John and Furnish wasted no time saying "I do" once more in a December 21, 2014 ceremony. That star-studded service was attended by celebrity friends, including Ed Sheeran and David and Victoria Beckham. Shortly after he wed Furnish, John shared that he and his hubby would indeed commemorate the new pro-LGBTQIA+ laws by obtaining their marriage certificate.

"For this legislation to come through is joyous, and we should celebrate it. We shouldn't just say, 'Oh, well, we have a civil partnership. We're not going to bother to get married.' We will get married," he said in a statement to BBC.