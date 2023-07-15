The HGTV Show That Was Cancelled Before It Even Aired

If you're an HGTV fanatic, you've probably binged every episode of "Property Brothers," looked into the details of Joanna Gaines' relationship with Chip Gaines, or know everything there is to know about flipping houses. But did you know about the HGTV show that was canceled before it even aired?

The Benham twins, David and Jason, had hopes of becoming the next Property Brothers, who are among the richest HGTV stars — before inflammatory political comments made it all come tumbling down. David and Jason Benham, the would-be hosts of "Flip It Forward," which was slated to premiere in 2014, came under fire for homophobic and discriminatory statements made in 2012.

This wasn't exactly out of character for them — they are the sons of Flip Benham, an evangelical Christian minister and prominent anti-abortion, anti-gay, and anti-divorce activist. The brothers themselves are devout members of a nondenominational Christian church and are outspoken about their political beliefs. So, how did it all go down?