Donald Trump Once Compared Melania To Jackie Kennedy (And The Internet Wasn't Happy)

Back in 2019, during a call with "Fox & Friends," Donald Trump made an interesting comment while discussing the color of Air Force One. Donald had decided to change the paint from the baby blue shade that Jackie Kennedy Onassis had chosen in the '60s to navy with a red stripe. "You know the baby blue doesn't fit with us," he explained, per HuffPost. "People get used to something, but ... That was Jackie O. and that's good, but we have our own Jackie O. today, it's called Melania. Melania. We'll call it Melania T."

Donald continued to drive the point home, "By the way, people love her. She gets no credit from the media, but she gets credit from the people." And, he didn't simply refer to Melania as the new Jackie O; the former president actually tried to draw a very specific comparison between the two women.

Jackie O. was known as a fashion icon, so it was noteworthy that Donald made a point about the public's affinity for Melania's own style. "When I go speak in big crowds — we have tremendous crowds and so many people are holding up banners, you know, 'we love our first lady,' 'we love high heels,'" he insisted (via The Hill).