Gone With The Wind Actors Who Met Tragic Fates

The tall, dark, and scandalous character of Rhett Butler was played by none other than Clark Gable, aka The King of Hollywood. He was already one of old Hollywood's leading men when he appeared in "Gone with the Wind," with his first film credit in 1923. Although he starred in films like "It Happened One Night" and "Mutiny on the Bounty," his portrayal as Rhett Butler, Scarlett O'Hara's husband, is Gable's most recognized role, partly because he delivered the most devastating breakup line in cinematic history: "Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn."

At age 59, Gable's health had notably declined after suffering a heart attack some years earlier; however, he still went on to deliver what was widely perceived as his best performance. Gable starred in "The Misfits," which was written by Marilyn Monroe's husband, Arthur Miller. Monroe starred alongside Gable in what was to be both her and Gable's last film. To play the character of Gay Langland, Gable dropped 35 pounds with the help of amphetamines and it was reported that he was adamant about performing many of his own stunts for the film, which were shot in the desert, likely putting significant strain on the actor's heart.

Two days before the film wrapped, Gable suffered a heart attack that landed him in the hospital. Eleven days later, while recovering in his hospital bed on November 17, 1960, he suffered his third and final heart attack, which ended his life.