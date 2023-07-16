What HGTV's Shorty Has Been Up To Since Fixer Upper Ended
The 2018 finale of HGTV's renovation show "Fixer Upper" signaled a big change for hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines, with the couple leaving to launch their own TV network. While we love seeing the Gaines family make a home for themselves in this newfound success, we can't help but wonder what some of the collaborators featured on "Fixer Upper" have been up to since the show's end.
For example, Saul Sanchez, better known as Shorty, became a fan-favorite on "Fixer-Upper" as one of the show's main team members. After the hit series drew to a close, one viewer even reached out to Chip, Joanna, and HGTV via Twitter, writing, "I really miss Shorty from Fixer Upper. I hope he's living his best life."
Chip replied, "Have no fear!! My brother @shortymsanchez is living not only 'his' but THE best life." We're glad to hear he's living the best life, but what exactly has he been doing?
Shorty Sanchez has continued working in construction
While the iconic "Fixer Upper" show ended in April 2018, this wasn't the last time Shorty Sanchez was spotted with Chip and Joanna Gaines. In fact, the couple honored their long-time collaborator in a special way at Silobration 2018.
At the annual Magnolia event, Sanchez was awarded $10,000 through the family's Chipstarter contest to kickstart his own construction business. Alongside a photo from the event, he wrote on Twitter, "Thank you so much to my friends @chipgaines and @joannagaines for always believing in me. You are an inspiration to me and so many others to follow your dreams. Can't wait to get this remodeling business started! #shortysremodeling."
In July 2020, Shorty's Remodeling was officially incorporated, with the "Fixer Upper" alum since posting some of his business's renovations to social media. Some of these remodels even feature Magnolia-related hashtags, so the craftsman may have continued to work on some of Chip and Joanna's projects behind the scenes. However, it does appear that Shorty's Remodeling became an inactive business in June of 2022.
He's also appeared on Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
As mentioned, Chip and Joanna Gaines' original renovation show, "Fixer Upper," came to an end when the couple left the HGTV channel to create their own network with Warner Bros. and Discovery. On Magnolia Network, a new version of their series titled "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" premiered in 2021 with a fan-favorite figure appearing in the 7th and 8th episodes.
That's right, fans of Shorty Sanchez only have to flip on Chip and Jo's new show to get a peek into what the skilled home remodeler has been up to since the finale of the original series. In the episodes, titled "From Beach to Woodsy Cottage" and "From Scrappy Barn to Modern Charm," the craftsman is seen working with Chip on various projects, such as moving a metal fireplace and removing siding.
With these appearances in mind, fans of Shorty Sanchez can only hope to see more of Chip and Jo's "Fixer Upper" co-star in upcoming seasons of "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home."