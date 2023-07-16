Princess Margaret And Prince Harry's Lives As 'The Spare' Were Very Different

Trigger warning: The following article contains language involving suicide and substance abuse.

When we think about the royal family, images of castles, crowns and lavish lifestyles flash before our eyes. There's something that seems so other-worldly about the comings and goings of a member of the royal family, and yet — as time has shown — the realities of some are far from perfect. Of the modern batch of royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it clear since stepping down from their roles in January 2020 that speaking their truth is a must. From their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey to Harry's book, "Spare," the two have challenged the narrative surrounding the royal family and have pushed its members into uncomfortable territory. Discussing his mental health, past substance abuse, relationship with the press, and more, Harry has not shied away from putting it all out on the table, including how he has had to grapple with the idea of being the "spare."

The phrase, "The heir and the spare," is long-standing amid the royal family, referring to the first and second born children to the family in direct line to the throne. The heir is, of course, who will one day assume the crown. The spare, colloquially, is the backup plan. With a rather negative connotation, it's no wonder that Harry has spoken out about his experiences within the royal family, shedding light on some of the more vulnerable elements of his life as a result. But before Harry was Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister, who too occupied the "spare" capacity and did so in her own way.