All The HGTV Stars Tapped For Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge

One of the most anticipated films of the summer is "Barbie," director Greta Gerwig's hilarious take on Mattel's iconic plastic doll, with Barbie and her beau Ken played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. HGTV is getting in on the action with a brilliant television tie-in featuring a gaggle of the network's most popular personalities, "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge."

That titular challenge tasks the HGTV stars with transforming a regular old house into a whimsical, real-life version of Barbie's iconic abode. The new event series, unfolding over the course of four episodes, features model, podcaster, and activist Ashley Graham as host, with HGTV stars partnering up and each team of two tackling a specific part of the home. These include such Barbie-esque features as a '70s-style disco dance floor, an aquarium that also functions as a desk, and a phone booth that also serves as an elevator for pets. "The pressure is on for the teams to unleash their creativity far beyond their usual design parameters to dream up a place that Barbie would be proud to call home," said Graham in HGTV's press release.

The show promises to be a fun viewing experience for fans of HGTV, the "Barbie" movie, or anyone who's ever played with Ken and Barbie dolls in the now-iconic Malibu House playset. Here are the stars that will be taking on the network's wildest home-renovation challenge yet on "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge."