What We Know About Joe Biden's Seventh Grandchild Navy Joan

President Joe Biden has long been a doting grandfather to his six grandchildren. His wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, has even penned a children's book dedicated to the kiddos titled, "Joey: The Story of Joe Biden." On the dedication page, Mrs. Biden made sure to acknowledge the lively brood, which appears to be a huge part of the couple's life. Unfortunately, there is one grandchild that is left out of the holiday celebrations and family photos. In fact, her name is usually never aligned with the rest of the Biden children, something that has been called out by many critics of the presidential family.

Navy Joan Biden is the child of former exotic dancer Lunden Roberts and Hunter Biden, the president's second oldest son. She was born out of wedlock in August 2018 following a short fling between Roberts and Hunter. The two battled it out in court over paternity and child support. While the dust has seemingly settled on their legal disputes, the little girl is distanced from her famous family members, including her father and four siblings: Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, and Beau Jr.