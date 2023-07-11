Kody Brown Wasn't Happy With How Janelle Handled Their COVID-19 Living Situation

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to change up our lifestyles to keep ourselves and our loved ones as safe as possible. Getting masked up and social distancing were two common safety measures used to slow the spread. For Kody Brown of "Sister Wives," the latter preventative measure was a tad bit too much for him to handle, especially because it dictated that he keep his distance from one of his families. But with Janelle making the rules for who was and wasn't allowed in her home during the height of COVID, Kody was forced to deal with her decisions regarding safety management.

Kody and Janelle have since split up, but before their breakup, Kody's visits to his former wife's home were more frequent. So he was not pleased (that's putting it lightly) when Janelle announced the decision without asking for his input. "I just don't quite understand everything that's going on in this family," a disgruntled Kody said in a solo interview during the popular TLC show. "I don't know why she's just calling me and telling me that this is the way that it's going to be."